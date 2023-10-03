Costco Living Wage Settlement Sets New Standard For Grocery Pay
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 9:01 am
Press Release: FIRST Union
Nearly 200 FIRST Union members who work at Costco in
Auckland are "setting a new standard" for the supermarket
and grocery industry after ratifying the store’s first
Collective Agreement, which includes starting rates above
the living wage, penal rates and overtime.
Bill
Bradford, FIRST Union Assistant to the General Secretary,
said around two-thirds of Costco staff were FIRST Union
members, and delegates had spent several months negotiating
the company’s first Collective Agreement since the store's
opening in Aotearoa last September. Union members voted to
ratify the new agreement last week.
"We’ve enjoyed
constructive bargaining with Costco and our members are
hopeful about building on this positive relationship over
the coming years," said Mr Bradford.
"These are
demanding roles in a busy new store, and our members have
been foundational in establishing good practices and
relations with their communities."
The new agreement
includes a starting rate of $26.50 per hour - above the new
living wage of $26 - and a progressive pathway to earning
$30 per hour after four years’ service with the company,
as well as overtime and penal rates.
"This agreement
sets a new standard for supermarket wages in New Zealand
ahead of a Fair Pay Agreement," said Mr Bradford.
"It
may be a cliché, but there is strength in a union, and
collective action gets
results."
Putting Workers First
FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.
Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.
FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.
Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.
