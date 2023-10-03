Corporate Welfare For Wood Processing Leaves Taxpayers’ Union Stumped
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is questioning the
Government’s decision to provide corporate welfare to the
wood processing sector, both in the form of direct hand-outs
and the Government playing bank manager by providing loans
when this could easily be left to private sector
banks.
Taxpayers’ Union Deputy Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“Too often we see the
Government branching out into areas that are not core
government functions and where Ministers and bureaucrats
have little to no expertise. What does the Government know
that banks don’t when it comes to making sensible
investment decisions? This is simply more corporate welfare
providing handouts to business at a time when Kiwis are
struggling with the cost of living.
“Not only are
these spending decisions distortionary by arbitrarily
encouraging more investment in some sectors to the detriment
of others but they also unnecessarily place private risk on
taxpayers who are left out of pocket if things go
wrong.
“If the Government is concerned about the
lack of investment in growing industries, perhaps they
should look at the root causes of the problem – high
interest rates made necessary by out-of-control government
spending and overly-restrictive overseas investment rules
that make it so difficult to get foreign capital into the
country.
“The only tree that the Government should
be focused on is the self-proclaimed ‘Tāne Mahuta’,
Adrian Orr, who has consistently failed to keep inflation in
the target range and whose Large Scale Asset Purchase
programme has seen taxpayers foot the bill for billions of
dollars in
losses."
