New Zealand First Policy Announcement: Parliamentary Conscience Votes
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
· New Zealand First will put an end to the use
of conscience votes in parliament and return democracy to
the people.
· New Zealand First has always
believed that important decisions that change the social
fabric of our country forever should not be left up to
temporarily empowered politicians to decide.
· These
decisions should be made by the people of New Zealand by way
of referenda.
· Any legislation being passed
in parliament that would normally be considered a
‘conscience issue’ will include a referendum
clause.
· All topics of referenda will be
promoted to New Zealanders to ensure robust discussion,
education, and understanding.
· Any referenda
will be binding and voted on at the same time as general
elections.
