New Zealand First Policy Announcement: Parliamentary Conscience Votes

· New Zealand First will put an end to the use of conscience votes in parliament and return democracy to the people.

· New Zealand First has always believed that important decisions that change the social fabric of our country forever should not be left up to temporarily empowered politicians to decide.

· These decisions should be made by the people of New Zealand by way of referenda.

· Any legislation being passed in parliament that would normally be considered a ‘conscience issue’ will include a referendum clause.

· All topics of referenda will be promoted to New Zealanders to ensure robust discussion, education, and understanding.

· Any referenda will be binding and voted on at the same time as general elections.

