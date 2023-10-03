Politicians Need To Break R&D Funding Election Cycle For Science To Thrive

BioTechNZ has called on the next Government to leverage the use of biotechnology to transform the economy, lift the performance of New Zealand industries, and create high-value jobs.

The organisation, whose members all share a desire to maximise the ways biotech can help address many of the world’s agricultural, environmental and health problems, today released its manifesto for the upcoming election. The manifesto asks Government to maximise bioscience and technology for the benefit of New Zealanders by focusing on three key areas: sustainability, growing exports, and lifting productivity.

Highlights include:

Supporting biotechnology through modifying New Zealand’s genetic modification laws;

Providing funding to support the commercialisation of biotechnology research;

Supporting the use of biotechnology to increase the value of agriculture, horticulture, renewables, and healthcare exports; and

Investing in enabling tools for the sector, including gene technology tools and equipment such bioreactors and GMP laboratories.

BioTechNZ Executive Director Zahra Champion says research & development (R&D) funding has become a recurring election issue, but that New Zealand needs to break this cycle.

“We need a robust, long-term strategy that transcends the ebb and flow of political change. Let’s set a visionary course and adapt as necessary, rather than starting afresh every electoral term.”

BioTechNZ supports the overarching NZTech manifesto, which is focused on areas that will enable Aotearoa to grow as a Digital Nation. These actions are aligned with the Digital Technology Industry Transformation Plan (ITP), a collaboration between the New Zealand tech sector and Government.

