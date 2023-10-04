Kiwis Still Paying The Price For Years Of Government Mismanagement
Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that the OCR has remained at 5.5%,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“Kiwis struggling under the cost-of-living
crisis will be hurting today after hearing that the Official
Cash Rate (OCR) is still frozen at 5.5%. Worse still, with
inflation still well outside the target range, pundits such
as ANZ are seriously questioning whether interest rates may
have to jump again later in the year.
“The IMF have
been clear that this Government’s lack of fiscal
responsibility is the cause of our economic woes and have
repeatedly called on the Government to rein in their
flagrant overspending. With the Government continuing to
drive inflation through billions of wasted dollars on
bloated bureaucracies and vanity projects, RBNZ are having
to desperately play catch-up by tightening the economy with
high interest rates.
“This combination of high
interest rates and high inflation is making life impossible
for far too many people up and down the country, but with
both major parties just promising more of the same
unfortunately life is only going to get harder. Whatever
happens after this month’s election, any incoming
government must commit to cutting back on wasteful
overspending and finally start to show some economic
credibility.”
