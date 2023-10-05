National Launches A Video From Sir John Key On Social Media Highlighting What Is At Stake In This Year's Election

The transcript is below:

Hi everyone.

With Election Day around the corner, people are asking for my thoughts,

So here’s a couple.

First, the election result is far from certain.

Imagine if we woke up on 15 October in limbo land.

Now if you’re like me and you want something different than we’ve had in the last 6 years, then you’re going to need to vote for it.

To make sure National has the numbers it needs to govern well for you, without lots of moving parts, make sure you Party Vote National.

Second, the economy isn’t doing well. But most of you already know that thanks to the high cost of living.

This is the main reason we can’t risk an uncertain election result.

Uncertainty means no action to fix the economy and lower your cost of living.

The economic situation isn’t dissimilar to 2008 when my Government came in and guided New Zealand through the Global Financial Crisis.

We could only take decisive action, because there was a clear result on election night and a strong mandate to get things done.

If there’s one team with the competence to steer New Zealand through tough economic times again, it’s Chris Luxon and his National team.

So, don’t risk having no clear election result.

If you want change, Party Vote National and make sure National has the numbers to get our country back on track.

The link to the video is here - : https://we.tl/t-t8aBzE1ZL0

© Scoop Media

