Statement From Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has issued a call for dignity and respect to be maintained by all and for all people, when discussing important issues across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Commission holds many statutory functions, including to encourage the maintenance and development of harmonious relations in New Zealand, and to promote racial equality and cultural diversity.

The Acting Race Relations Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo, says she understands some people have felt deeply impacted by events over the past couple of years, and unless there is space for healing, negative rhetoric can easily fan that hurt into anger and division.

“Many people have been confronted with a huge amount in a short space of time, from the impacts of climate change , financial hardship, ill-health, loneliness, job insecurity, living with violence or working in unsafe environments, global upheavals which impact our businesses and prosperity, or a combination of life stresses. We all want and are working to ride out the clouds to feel warmth, security, certainty and strength again.”

However, the Commissioner has noted some public discourse has taken a negative turn recently, with divisive rhetoric, often with racial and classism undertones, increasingly being used.

“At a time when political tensions are high, we need to stand firmly as a community against any form of race-baiting, or attempt to use race as a political football.

“We all have choices to make with our words. I believe that by framing our discussions around what we have in common and embracing the things which make us different, we can create a stronger, better and ultimately more united society.”

Community members have reached out to the Commission, concerned at the current climate.

“Our words have impact, and it’s up to each of us to take that impact into consideration.”

Saunoamaali’i says as a community we must actively work to promote constructive dialogue and political leaders, and members of the media, should practice respectful and civil discourse.

“Disagreements are inevitable, but they should be expressed with courtesy and empathy.”

Rongomau Taketake Dr Claire Charters says that Māori and ethnic minorities feel the impact of the animosity aimed at them, which can trigger historical pain due to colonisation and historic racism. Yet Charters says it’s important we work constructively together to navigate challenging events.

“Making progress on Indigenous people’s rights and achieving equity for ethnic minorities is beneficial for everyone in Aotearoa – it show’s we are making progress in honouring te Tiriti o Waitangi. We need to keep building the foundation for a fully inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand” says Charters.

Saunoamaali’i says the country’s leaders should focus on promoting harmony which would help create a better Aotearoa for everyone regardless of ethnicity, faith or background.

“We need to actively work towards building harmonious relations in our communities by fostering an environment where diversity is celebrated, and inclusivity is upheld and valued.”

