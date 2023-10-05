ACT Party Agriculture Policy "Out Of Touch With Reality" - Greenpeace
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: Greenpeace
Greenpeace Aotearoa is condemning the ACT Party’s
agricultural policy, which would strip back a range of
environmental regulations for the sector. Greenpeace says
the policy is badly out of touch with
reality.
Christine Rose, Greenpeace spokesperson, says
"ACT’s agricultural policy is reckless and dangerous. It
will lead to worsening climate pollution, more unswimmable
rivers and more contaminated drinking water in rural
communities due to unchecked intensive dairying. It will
also damage New Zealand’s global trade
reputation.
"Regulations exist to protect our health
and the natural systems we depend on, like a stable climate
and clean water.
"ACT’s agriculture policy shows
that the Party is unwilling to set the responsible and
ambitious climate and freshwater policy that New Zealanders
want from our future government.
"Regional councils
don’t have the capacity to handle the monitoring and
enforcement responsibilities that ACT wants to give them.
This policy will add to uncertainty, costs and environmental
decline," says Rose.
Greenpeace says that effective
agricultural policy must include strong regulation to
safeguard the health of people’s drinking water, rivers
and the climate. This means phasing out synthetic nitrogen
fertiliser, halving the dairy herd, and supporting a
transition to more plant-based regenerative, organic
agriculture.
© Scoop Media
Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.
Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.
Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor essentially voting her out of the Wellington City Council and into Parliament. More
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved
The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More