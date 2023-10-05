Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT Party Agriculture Policy "Out Of Touch With Reality" - Greenpeace

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Aotearoa is condemning the ACT Party’s agricultural policy, which would strip back a range of environmental regulations for the sector. Greenpeace says the policy is badly out of touch with reality.

Christine Rose, Greenpeace spokesperson, says "ACT’s agricultural policy is reckless and dangerous. It will lead to worsening climate pollution, more unswimmable rivers and more contaminated drinking water in rural communities due to unchecked intensive dairying. It will also damage New Zealand’s global trade reputation.

"Regulations exist to protect our health and the natural systems we depend on, like a stable climate and clean water.

"ACT’s agriculture policy shows that the Party is unwilling to set the responsible and ambitious climate and freshwater policy that New Zealanders want from our future government.

"Regional councils don’t have the capacity to handle the monitoring and enforcement responsibilities that ACT wants to give them. This policy will add to uncertainty, costs and environmental decline," says Rose.

Greenpeace says that effective agricultural policy must include strong regulation to safeguard the health of people’s drinking water, rivers and the climate. This means phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, halving the dairy herd, and supporting a transition to more plant-based regenerative, organic agriculture.

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor essentially voting her out of the Wellington City Council and into Parliament. More

Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

