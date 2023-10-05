Subnational Ethnic Population Projections: 2018(base)–2043 Update
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Subnational ethnic population projections show what
the ethnic make-up of each area of New Zealand is likely to
be in future.
Key facts
Subnational ethnic
population projections indicate the future population living
in New Zealand’s 16 regional council areas (regions), 67
territorial authority areas (TAs), and 21 Auckland local
board areas (LBAs), for four broad and overlapping ethnic
groups: ‘European or Other (including New Zealander)’,
Māori, Pacific, and Asian.
The medium growth
projections indicate that between 2018 and
2043:
- The Māori, Asian, and Pacific
ethnic populations will grow in all regions and
TAs.
- The ‘European or Other’ ethnic population
will grow in 14 regions and decline in two, and grow in 57
TAs and decline in 10.
- New Zealand will become more
ethnically diverse in 2043 than in 2018 due to slower growth
of the ‘European or Other’ population compared with
other ethnic groups.
Visit our website to read
this information release and related page:
