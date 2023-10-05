From Arrival To Happiness: The Immigrant Experience In New Zealand

Are Immigrants Happy in New Zealand?

Moving to a new country can be exciting and daunting at the same time. Immigrants face many challenges when deciding to start fresh in a foreign land. With its stunning landscapes and reputation as a welcoming country, New Zealand has become an attractive destination for immigrants worldwide. But are immigrants trained in New Zealand? In this article, we'll delve into the experiences of immigrants and explore the reality behind their expectations.

The Journey Begins: Arriving in New Zealand

The first step in any immigrant's journey is finding a place to stay upon arrival. Most immigrants have temporary arrangements for the first few nights, whether staying with family, friends, or an employer. However, it is securing permanent accommodation within the first few weeks. Essential websites like Wotif can be a valuable resource for searching a wide range of accommodations, including hotels, motels, self-catering apartments, backpackers, and B&Bs.

Besides accommodation, setting up phone and internet services is another priority for immigrants. SIM cards can be easily purchased at the airport, providing a New Zealand phone number and data for online access. AdFreei-Fi hotspots are available in various public places, cafes, and restaurants. These initial steps help immigrants get settled and connected in their new environment.

The Settlement Curve: Expectation vs. Reality

Every immigrant's journey is unique, but many follow similar trajectories called the "settlement curve." This curve consists of stages over a few years, including Fright, Flight or Fight, and Fit.

The Fun stage is characterised by the excitement and wonder of arriving in a new country. Everything feels different and new, and immigrants are eager to explore and experience their surroundings.

However, the Fright stage often follows, where immigrants may face unexpected challenges that make them question their decision to move. Homesickness, difficulties adjusting to a new culture, and missing important family milestones can contribute to this stage. Immigrants must seek support and build informal networks during this time to combat feelings of isolation.

The Flight or Fight stage can occur months or even years after arrival. Immigrants may question whether to return to their home country, push through the challenges, and make their new life work. Support networks, such as friends, other immigrants, or counsellors, play a vital role in helping immigrants navigate this stage.

Finally, the Fit stage represents where immigrants stay home in their new surroundings. They have settled into their new lives, formed connections, and embraced the culture and lifestyle of New Zealand. This stage marks a sense of belonging and integration.

Assisting Family Settlement in New Zealand

Migrating with a partner or family can bring both advantages and challenges. While having someone to share the journey can provide support, it can also address relationships. One person may feel homesick and vulnerable without a familiar support system, while the other may enjoy new experiences. Introducing children into the mix can also bring additional stress, but many migrants choose New Zealand for its excellent opportunities for their children's education and well-being. Parents Centres, available throughout the country, offer support and resources for parents, making the transition easier for families.

Navigating Everyday Matters

In addition to the significant aspects of settling in, there are everyday matters that immigrants need to address. These include obtaining an IRD number for correct taxation, converting a foreign driver's licence to a New Zealand one, finding a doctor, enrolling with the local Primary Health Organization, and enrolling children in nearby schools. New Zealand's education system is renowned for its quality, providing a world-class education for children of all ages. Immigrants can also familiarise themselves with Māori culture, which plays a significant role in New Zealand society. Understanding the influence of Māori culture and language enhances immigrants' understanding of the country and its people.

The Migrant Settlement Strategy

Acknowledging that settled migrants contribute more to society, the New Zealand government has developed the Migrant Settlement and Integration Strategy. This strategy provides support in five key areas: employment, education and training, English language proficiency, inclusion, and health and well-being. By offering comprehensive settlement information and services, New Zealand aims to make the transition to a new life as stress-free as possible.

The Immigrant Experience: Expectations and Realities

Stories of immigrants' experiences in New Zealand offer valuable insights into the expectations versus the reality of living in the country. Sunil Kaushal, an Indian migrant, initially found it challenging to connect with the locals due to cultural differences. However, he appreciated their warmth and willingness to learn about Indian culture. Kaushal's first summer in the Bay of Plenty left him in awe of New Zealand's natural beauty.

While some British migrants have cited expensive rentals, traffic, and difficulties fitting into Kiwi social circles as reasons for leaving, others embrace the lifestyle and opportunities that New Zealand provides. The decision to migrate is often a lifestyle choice, with the cost of living being a significant consideration.

American migrants also find New Zealand appealing due to its laid-back lifestyle, universal healthcare, and lower levels of violent crime. Another aspect that resonates with them is emphasising human connections rather than material possessions.

A Happiness Haven?

Ultimately, the question remains: are immigrants happy in New Zealand? While each individual's experience may vary, many immigrants find fulfilment and contentment in their new lives. The stunning landscapes, welcoming communities, and personal and professional growth opportunities contribute to spiness and well-being. New Zealand's commitment to supporting migrants through its settlement strategy further enhances the immigrant experience.

So, if you're considering making the leap and becoming an immigrant in New Zealand, be prepared for a unique journey filled with challenges, growth, and the possibility of finding your version of happiness in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

© Scoop Media

