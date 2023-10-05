Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Telehealth Service Clinicians And Advisors To Strike For 24 Hours

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Telehealth Services

NZNO (New Zealand Nurses Organisation) and PSA (Public Service Association) members working for the Government funded national telehealth services, run by Whakarongorau Aotearoa, will strike for 24 hours from 5.00pm Sunday 8 October to 5.00pm Monday 9 October.

There will be disruption to services during this time. Available staffing will be prioritised for services that support people in immediate danger. There will be significant delays in staff who are working, being able to respond to calls.

During the strike, all non-phone channels (that’s text, webchat, and email) and call-back options will be unavailable.

These services are expected to be available (at time of writing):

- Healthline

- Doctor services - doctor consults, Clinical Advice Line, doctor support for ambulance paramedics pilot (noting these will be unaffected by the strike action and delays are not expected)

- 1737 need to talk? will be available Monday 9 October 8.00am-5.00pm (phone only, there will be no text option)

- COVID Healthline

- Vaccination Healthline

- Quitline

- National Poisons Centre and Immunisation Advisory Centre services (noting these services will be unaffected by the strike action and delays are not expected)

- Emergency Triage service with ambulance

- Mental Health After Hours and Crisis Triage Service

- National Bowel Screening and National Cervical Screening coordination centres

- Seasonal pressures diversion pathways from rural, Māori and Pacific providers

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

- Puāwaitanga counselling service

- Whītiki Tauā mentoring service

- Earlier Mental Health Response service with Police

The following services will be unavailable (at time of writing):

- 1737 Need to talk? (from 5.00pm Sunday 8 October to 8.00am Monday 9 October)

- Depression Helpline

- Gambling Helpline

- Alcohol Drug Helpline

- The national sexual harm helpline Safe to talk

- The Elder Abuse Response Service

- Family violence services - the Shine Domestic Abuse Helpline, the Family Violence Information Line, the Family Violence Services Directory Helpline

- The RecoveRing service

When people contact the services during this time, there will be messaging about expected delays or about the service being unavailable, and options to access alternative health support and information.

The telehealth teams will - as they always do - focus on doing one safe call at a time.

Note for editors:

Whakarongorau Aotearoa // New Zealand Telehealth Services runs the Government-funded free to the public, 24x7, national telehealth services across seven digital channels. Those 35+ services are supported by 12 clinical teams.

Around 600 staff work from contact centres in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch and from their homes across Aotearoa. We also partner with Iwi and Māori-owned organisations in Kaikohe, Heretaunga, and Rotorua.

In the year to 30 June 2023 Whakarongorau responded to over 2.2 million contacts, connecting with nearly 1.6 million individual people; 95% of calls were answered within 10 minutes (up 3% from last year).

The services are co-funded by Te Whatu Ora / Health New Zealand (in partnership with Te Aka Whai Ora / The Māori Health Authority), the Ministry of Social Development, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), and the Department of Corrections. Whakarongorau Aotearoa is owned by ProCare and Pegasus Health.

www.whakarongorau.nz

media@whakarongorau.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Telehealth Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More


 
 
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. a href="https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2310/S00007/bryce-edwards-ten-reasons-labours-support-has-halved.htm"> More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More



Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 