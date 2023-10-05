Whanganui Candidate, Sandra Kyle, Challenges Age Stereotypes To Advocate For Animals And Environment

Mention to Animal Justice Party (AJP) candidate Sandra Kyle that the United Nations defines old age as 60 and above you’ll probably get a wink and the reply “Don’t they mean 80!?”

One of the oldest candidates standing this election, Whanganui candidate Kyle, 74, is happy to do it for the Party she believes in. Her commitment to the AJP's mission is unwavering as she states "Our Party is not afraid to think outside the box and to try to influence true change."

Einstein is believed to have said “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results” and Kyle agrees “We need to think transformation. Not more of the same, or less of the same, or just the same – but different from the same. We need to respond to fast-paced changes of the 21st century.”

Animal suffering is the driving force behind Kyle's tireless efforts. She passionately states, "I have to do everything I can to try and create a better world for them, and a world that is better for animals will be better for people too."

While the majority of AJP policies are focused on animals they address the environment and climate change too.

Kyle emphasizes the need for transformation in addressing challenges like climate change, saying, " Personally, climate change really worries me. Not a day goes by that we don't hear of weather-related events causing havoc around the globe. New South Wales and Victoria have wildfires burning, and there are around 900 documented fires across North America as we speak. This is not just affecting people, but also billions of animals."

A dedicated activist for decades, Kyle is well-known for her vigilance at slaughterhouses, where she sings to comfort the animals. She firmly believes that the 21st century provides alternatives to farming animals for food and supports the AJP's policy of transitioning to plant-based farming and a more sustainable circular economy. Kyle says confidently “With support for our hard-working and practical farmers, they will make it work, and we will turn our country into a trailblazer for the entire world the way we have done before.”

As for being too old to make a difference, Kyle emphasizes that we can be changemakers at any age.

"Experience counts for something. So long as I think I can make a positive difference in this world, I will keep on doing what I'm doing now," she asserts, with a smile that defies her numerical age. “Even when I’m in my eighties, and officially ‘old’. Although by then I’ll probably think 80 isn’t old at all.”

Sandra Kyle's message is clear: age does not limit one's ability to make a positive difference.

Sandra with her 15 year old bichon, Boots

