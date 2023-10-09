Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Vote For Compassion And A Brighter Future With The Animal Justice Party

Monday, 9 October 2023, 11:27 am
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

With the polls open, New Zealanders are urged to cast their votes not out of fear but with a vision for a better, more compassionate world. Voting for a small and new party is an opportunity to shape a better, more compassionate world. The Animal Justice Party (AJP) offers a unique opportunity to align your values with your vote.

With 17 candidates across the country AJP has entered the scene with a bang and offer a real choice to voters, especially in electorates where the Green Party is not represented, such as Hamilton East, New Plymouth, Takinini, Botany, and Pakuranga.

With a resolute commitment to animals and a brighter future for all, AJP fills a need, ensuring that the voices of compassion, environmental consciousness, and social responsibility are heard in these electorates.

In the words of one AJP supporter, "If you're compassionate at heart, if you want a better world for future generations, if you want a sustainable future, vote for AJP." This sentiment resonates with many who are tired of settling for the status quo and are eager to vote for what they genuinely believe in and have it count.

Voting for a major party often also means compromising on individual beliefs, settling for the "least bad option". A vote for a large party is often overshadowed and can feel meaningless, but when cast for a smaller party it carries immense weight. AJP provides an alternative that allows New Zealanders to vote for a party that genuinely represents their ideals.

AJP's presence in the political landscape is crucial for ensuring that the voices of compassion, environmental consciousness, and social responsibility are heard and represented in the Beehive, where they have been underrepresented to date.

AJP invites animal lovers to speak up for those they love for a brighter future that reflects their values and paves the way for a more compassionate and sustainable New Zealand.

About AJP

AJP was incorporated in November 2022.

AJP is a registered political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

For media inquiries, please email: media@animaljusticeparty.org.nz

