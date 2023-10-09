Call For Urgent Reforms To Protect Tenants And Their Beloved Companions

The Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) is deeply concerned about the discrimination against tenants with pets in rental homes and calls for immediate reforms to protect both tenants and their beloved pets.

A recent incident involving a dog named Taz, who suffered horrific injuries after being dragged behind a vehicle by a new owner, underscores the urgency of the issue. This tragic event has left Taz's previous owner, traumatized and financially burdened with vet bills and the responsibility of Taz's rehabilitation.

"Taz's tragic ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for tenancy law reforms. No pet should suffer like this, and no tenant should be denied the joy of having a companion animal. AJP is committed to creating a safer and more compassionate future for both tenants and their beloved pets." Stated Caitlin Grattan, AJP Bay of Plenty Candidate.

Over 30% of New Zealand households rent, totalling 1.4 million people, including 120,000 young children. However, a study by the SPCA in 2020 found that 33% of people who desire companion animals cannot have them due to landlord restrictions. This issue is exacerbated by increasing housing density, further limiting people's ability to have pets.

AJP recognises that the cost-of-living crisis and wary landlords are forcing pet owners to make heart-wrenching decisions. The party empathises with the challenges faced by these individuals and families and stands with them in their pursuit of a safe and loving home for their companions. AJP also recognise this can be difficult for landlords and would collaborate with them to find a solution that works for all and keeps families together.

AJP created a petition less than a month ago which has already gained over 3300 signatures, many of whom will be voters, who want to see tenants with pets having equal rights.

Companion animals bring joy and emotional support, reducing stress and enhancing well-being for all. AJP is committed to advocating for the rights of tenants and their companion animals, working towards a future where tenants can enjoy the company of their pets without fear of discrimination or loss.

