Peeni Henare Ahead In Tāmaki Makaurau Poll

Peeni Henare is holding on to Tāmaki Makaurau with a 10-point lead, a latest poll reveals.

The final Whakaata Māori poll of the Māori electorates places Henare on 37% as the preferred candidate, followed by Takutai Tarsh Kemp of Te Pāti Māori on 27%.

The poll, conducted by Curia Market Research, was completed on Sunday night, just five days out from election day.

Hinurewa te Hau, the first National candidate in the electorate in two decades, attracted 9% ahead of the Green Party’s Darleen Tana on 6%.

The poll revealed the strongest support for Henare came from males and those aged over 60 with 52%. Takutai Tarsh Kemp struggled to attract older voters with just 14%.

But popularity flipped among younger voters with the Māori Party candidate claiming 40% support from those aged under 40, compared to Henare on 25%.

Tāmaki Makaurau is the most urban of the seven Māori electorates and has been held by Henare and Labour since 2014.

Labour also leads as the preferred party at 35%, ahead of Te Pāti Māori on 23%, National 10%, Greens 9%, NZ First 8% and ACT on 2%. Only 4% were undecided.

Chris Hipkins was the preferred prime minister on 34% support, followed by Christoper Luxon 13%, Winston Peters 11% and Rawiri Waititi 8%. Unsure were 19%.

Cost of living was the most important issue among those polled, followed by the economy 9% Law & Order 7% and Poverty 6%.

A total of 500 registered voters in Te Tai Tokerau were polled by landline, mobile and online with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 per cent at the 95% confidence level.

