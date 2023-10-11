Net Migration Exceeds 100,000
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand had a record net migration gain of 110,200 in
the August 2023 year, according to provisional estimates
released by Stats NZ today.
Revised estimates show
that annual net migration first exceeded 100,000 in the July
2023 year. Net migration is the difference between migrant
arrivals and migrant departures.
“Annual migrant
arrivals reached an all-time high of 225,400 in the August
2023 year. The 115,100 migrant departures were just below
the annual record of 117,400 in the February 2012 year,”
population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said.
