Politicians Encouraged To Check Out Trade Me Jobs If Things Don't Work Out This Saturday

Trade Me - Hundreds of jobs for chippies

With the 2023 New Zealand General Election less than a week away, no matter which way it goes, job prospects are looking a little shaky for several of our most recognised and prominent politicians.

In fact, the latest polling indicates that there would be a significant shift in parliament seats, meaning some key politicians may be looking for a new job come October 14th. Luckily Trade Me, one of New Zealand’s largest job portals, has them covered with thousands of job options listed. Furthermore, with record breaking salaries across every region it’s a great time to be looking for a job.

To help them out, Trade Me has launched a hyper-targeted series of billboards positioned next to major political candidate hoardings, showcasing new roles listed on Trade Me that they could embrace if they find themselves out of a job come October 14.

“At Trade Me Jobs we want to make it as easy as possible to help Kiwi find a new job that suits them,” said Shelley Smith, Head of Consumer Marketing for Trade Me Jobs. “We’re always here to support Kiwi when they’re looking for their next step – whether it’s more hourly pay, more flexibility, their current job isn’t working out or they simply needing a change of scene!”

Trade Me - New job every three years

The tongue-in-cheek billboard messages include, ‘It must suck to fight for your job every 3 years. Maybe try something new?’ as well as more targeted billboards such as the one next to Act’s David Seymour’s billboard in Epsom that says, ‘If you’re not still serving Epsom, what about a job serving Epsom?’ with a direction to search for hospitality job listings. Another billboard next to National’s Christopher Luxon’s hoarding says, ‘If you don’t get the job as our nation’s leader, would you consider our nation’s carrier?’; and for Chris Hipkins, ‘If this one doesn’t work out, we’ve got hundreds of jobs for chippies.’

“We wish all of our politicians the best of luck in the upcoming election, but if things don’t go their way, we’ve got their backs with thousands and thousands of vacancies on Trade Me Jobs,” says Trade Me’s Shelley Smith.

The playful billboards are live from today in Auckland and Wellington.

Trade Me - Serving in Epsom

