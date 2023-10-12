National's "more Oil And Gas" Plans Endanger International Trade Agreements And Bad For Business

Vote for Climate, an advocacy group dedicated to climate issues, says National’s policy to lift oil and gas bans could endanger international trade agreements. "New Zealand's climate obligations are built into its EU and UK trade agreements, reflecting those country's commitment to environmental sustainability. Any deviation from these standards by New Zealand could lead to severe trade penalties, adversely affecting our export-driven economy," spokesperson Emily Sutton said.

“Bad climate policies are bad for business these days. The EU consumer market is well aware of the need for climate action. National needs to get with the times and build a future which will not hamstring export-ready products.”

"National, ACT, and NZ First have shown reluctance to adopt comprehensive climate measures, putting them out of step with our international trade partners. This misstep could lead to strained economic relations and barriers for New Zealand businesses looking to access European markets."

Vote for Climate calls on voters and businesses alike to consider carefully the implications of this potential National-led coalition on the nation's economic well-being. "We cannot afford to underestimate the significance of climate commitments in international trade agreements. Our economic prosperity hinges on responsible, climate-forward policies that resonate with our global partners."

