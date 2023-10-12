National's "more Oil And Gas" Plans Endanger International Trade Agreements And Bad For Business
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Vote for Climate
Vote for Climate, an advocacy group dedicated to climate
issues, says National’s policy to lift oil and gas bans
could endanger international trade agreements. "New
Zealand's climate obligations are built into its EU and UK
trade agreements, reflecting those country's commitment to
environmental sustainability. Any deviation from these
standards by New Zealand could lead to severe trade
penalties, adversely affecting our export-driven economy,"
spokesperson Emily Sutton said.
“Bad climate
policies are bad for business these days. The EU consumer
market is well aware of the need for climate action.
National needs to get with the times and build a future
which will not hamstring export-ready
products.”
"National, ACT, and NZ First have shown
reluctance to adopt comprehensive climate measures, putting
them out of step with our international trade partners. This
misstep could lead to strained economic relations and
barriers for New Zealand businesses looking to access
European markets."
Vote for Climate calls on voters
and businesses alike to consider carefully the implications
of this potential National-led coalition on the nation's
economic well-being. "We cannot afford to underestimate the
significance of climate commitments in international trade
agreements. Our economic prosperity hinges on responsible,
climate-forward policies that resonate with our global
partners."
