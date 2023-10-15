Preliminary Results For The 2023 General Election

The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 2023 General Election.

Party Party

Votes %

Votes Electorate

Seats List

Seats Total

Seats National Party 875,234 38.99 45 5 50 Labour Party 602,816 26.85 17 17 34 Green Party 241,977 10.78 3 11 14 ACT New Zealand 202,077 9.00 2 9 11 New Zealand First Party 145,084 6.46 - 8 8 Te Pāti Māori 58,393 2.60 4 - 4 The Opportunities Party (TOP) 46,471 2.07 - - - New Zealand Loyal 26,036 1.16 - - - NewZeal 12,599 0.56 - - - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 8,792 0.39 - - - Freedoms NZ 6,982 0.31 - - - Freedoms NZ - - - - - NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party - - - - - Rock the Vote NZ - - - - - Vision New Zealand - - - - - DemocracyNZ 5,527 0.24 - - - Animal Justice Party 3,902 0.17 - - - New Conservatives 3,565 0.15 - - - Women’s Rights Party 1,831 0.08 - - - Leighton Baker Party 1,811 0.08 - - - New Nation Party 1,283 0.05 - - - Total 2,244,380 71 50 121

The preliminary results are based on the 2,244,380 ordinary votes counted on election day.

Special declaration votes still to be counted are estimated at 567,000 (20.2% of total votes). This includes an estimated 80,000 overseas and dictation votes. In 2020 there were 504,621 special votes including 62,787 overseas and dictation votes.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes still to be counted) is 2,811,380.

Voter turnout for the 2023 General Election is estimated to be 78.4% of those enrolled as at 5pm Saturday 14 October. This compares with a final 82.2% turnout of those enrolled in 2020.

Enrolment applications are still being processed. By 5pm on Saturday 3,585,232 people were enrolled, or 92.6% of estimated eligible voters. The final enrolment rate in 2020 was 94.1%. The number of ordinary votes cast in advance is 1,368,830, which is estimated to be 61.0% of total ordinary votes cast. In 2020, 68% of votes were cast in advance.

A summary of party votes, electorate votes and advance votes is available at www.electionresults.govt.nz. The website also shows the distribution of seats by party as calculated by the Sainte-Laguë formula based on the preliminary results. Preliminary results by voting place for each electorate will also be available on the site.

Port Waikato by-election

A by-election will be held in the Port Waikato electorate on 25 November following the death of a candidate. When an electorate MP is elected in Port Waikato, it will increase the size of Parliament by one seat.

Official Results Process

The Official Results process starts on Sunday 15 October and is expected to be completed in 20 days. All ordinary advance and election day votes will be recounted. Special declaration votes will be processed and counted. The target to release the Official Results of the 2023 General Election is 2pm on Friday 3 November 2023.

Information on how the official count is conducted is available at https://elections.nz/democracy-in-nz/about-elections/how-are-general-election-votes-counted/

© Scoop Media

