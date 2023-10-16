No Time To Waste: SBN Calls On The Incoming Government To Step Up

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) calls on the incoming Government to keep up action on sustainability.

“Now is not the time to let up the pace,” says CEO Rachel Brown ONZM.

“Issues such as climate change and the declining state of nature aren’t going away. The New Zealand public expects real and demonstrable action on these issues. Our customers overseas expect it too.

“Momentum on sustainability has been growing among businesses. We’ve finally started to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We can’t afford to slow down in our commitment and action.

“As Rod Carr, Chair of the Climate Change Commission, put it so eloquently recently, sustainability is an enormous opportunity for Aotearoa New Zealand. We need to stop seeing it as a cost.

“The cost of inaction is staggering. Already, insurance companies have paid out more than $2 billion as a result of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There are a myriad of examples of businesses that are growing as a result of investing in sustainability. The 70+ finalists in the Sustainable Business Awards and the 134 companies listed on the Circular Economy Directory are fine examples.

“We know what to do. We have the training, tools and solutions right here, right now.

“Bringing about change requires a network – of Government, businesses, councils and communities. Our own Network is here to help businesses learn and take action.

“To keep up the pace, businesses and government must continue to work together to solve these complex issues. Only through collaboration can we can make a substantial difference.”

SBN is calling for the new Government to:

Stick to the science, stick to the plan. We have consensus on what’s required to address climate change. We also have the Climate Change Commission and the Climate Change Response Act. We need to follow through on our commitments. To do this, businesses needs clear, stable policy settings and long-term certainty, so they can plan and invest accordingly. Make better use of public-private partnerships. We can tackle social and environmental issues more effectively through collaborations. There are existing success stories, all public-private partnerships. They include the Climate Action Toolbox, a collaboration between SBN, business.govt.nz (Ministry for Business, Innovation & Employment), BNZ, EECA, Spark, Waka Kotahi and DNA. It’s a free tool to help small and medium-sized businesses create climate action plans. Almost 50,000 people have already used it. Other success stories include the Circular Economy Directory and Docket (sustainable supply chain toolbox). Improve available data. Businesses need open-sourced, transparent data to make sound investment decisions. However there are major gaps in data on resource use and environmental impact in Aotearoa New Zealand. More robust data will enable businesses to make sound investment decisions with less risk involved. Address the skills shortage. Smaller businesses need help to grow their knowledge and skills in sustainability. They need investment in simple solutions to help them take action. SBN already provides free tools and resources, but more investment is needed. Make procurement a lever for change. About 70% of businesses’ sustainability impact comes from their supply chains. A focus on procurement will improve sustainability outcomes for Government and corporates as procurers, as well as the small businesses that supply them. Address inequality. We need to tackle the cost of living and ease the burden on less wealthy households. We need to invest in a better, more resilient future for us all. Adopt a global perspective. An international trade perspective will help screen out countries lagging behind on climate action. Aotearoa New Zealand could and should be working as a global leader, particularly on the role of nature and utilising indigenous thinking.

© Scoop Media

