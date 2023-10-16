Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No Time To Waste: SBN Calls On The Incoming Government To Step Up

Monday, 16 October 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Business Network

The Sustainable Business Network (SBN) calls on the incoming Government to keep up action on sustainability.

“Now is not the time to let up the pace,” says CEO Rachel Brown ONZM.

“Issues such as climate change and the declining state of nature aren’t going away. The New Zealand public expects real and demonstrable action on these issues. Our customers overseas expect it too.

“Momentum on sustainability has been growing among businesses. We’ve finally started to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We can’t afford to slow down in our commitment and action.

“As Rod Carr, Chair of the Climate Change Commission, put it so eloquently recently, sustainability is an enormous opportunity for Aotearoa New Zealand. We need to stop seeing it as a cost.

“The cost of inaction is staggering. Already, insurance companies have paid out more than $2 billion as a result of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There are a myriad of examples of businesses that are growing as a result of investing in sustainability. The 70+ finalists in the Sustainable Business Awards and the 134 companies listed on the Circular Economy Directory are fine examples.

“We know what to do. We have the training, tools and solutions right here, right now.

“Bringing about change requires a network – of Government, businesses, councils and communities. Our own Network is here to help businesses learn and take action.

“To keep up the pace, businesses and government must continue to work together to solve these complex issues. Only through collaboration can we can make a substantial difference.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

SBN is calling for the new Government to:

  1. Stick to the science, stick to the plan. We have consensus on what’s required to address climate change. We also have the Climate Change Commission and the Climate Change Response Act. We need to follow through on our commitments. To do this, businesses needs clear, stable policy settings and long-term certainty, so they can plan and invest accordingly.
  2. Make better use of public-private partnerships. We can tackle social and environmental issues more effectively through collaborations. There are existing success stories, all public-private partnerships. They include the Climate Action Toolbox, a collaboration between SBN, business.govt.nz (Ministry for Business, Innovation & Employment), BNZ, EECA, Spark, Waka Kotahi and DNA. It’s a free tool to help small and medium-sized businesses create climate action plans. Almost 50,000 people have already used it. Other success stories include the Circular Economy Directory and Docket (sustainable supply chain toolbox).
  3. Improve available data. Businesses need open-sourced, transparent data to make sound investment decisions. However there are major gaps in data on resource use and environmental impact in Aotearoa New Zealand. More robust data will enable businesses to make sound investment decisions with less risk involved.
  4. Address the skills shortage. Smaller businesses need help to grow their knowledge and skills in sustainability. They need investment in simple solutions to help them take action. SBN already provides free tools and resources, but more investment is needed.
  5. Make procurement a lever for change. About 70% of businesses’ sustainability impact comes from their supply chains. A focus on procurement will improve sustainability outcomes for Government and corporates as procurers, as well as the small businesses that supply them.
  6. Address inequality. We need to tackle the cost of living and ease the burden on less wealthy households. We need to invest in a better, more resilient future for us all.
  7. Adopt a global perspective. An international trade perspective will help screen out countries lagging behind on climate action. Aotearoa New Zealand could and should be working as a global leader, particularly on the role of nature and utilising indigenous thinking.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Business Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Election, And Labour’s Options

On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ had tapped into Saturday’s public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite at Revelations 3:15-17:
I could wish you were cold or hot.. [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth.
Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions. More


 
 

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More


Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More


National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 