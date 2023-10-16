Writ Issued For Port Waikato By-election

The next step in the preparations for the Port Waikato by-election has taken place today with the Governor-General issuing the writ for the by-election to be held.

The by-election follows the death of a Port Waikato electorate candidate during the 2023 General Election.

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro has given the Electoral Commission the formal direction and authority to conduct the by-election in the Port Waikato electorate on Saturday 25 November 2023.

The writ sets out the dates for candidate nominations, election day, and the last day for the return of the writ naming the successful candidate.

Nominations for candidates close at noon, Friday 20 October, and the last day for the return of the writ naming the successful candidate is Friday 15 December.

You can enrol and vote in the by-election if you are eligible to vote in New Zealand elections and you’ve lived in the Port Waikato electorate for more than one month. Voters in New Zealand can enrol right up to and on election day, 25 November, at vote.nz or at an advance voting place once voting starts. Voters who are overseas will need to enrol by midnight 24 November.

New legislation that came into effect earlier this year means that enrolled voters of Māori descent will not be able to change from the Māori roll to the Port Waikato general roll before the by-election is held, but can make the change after the by-election.

The Port Waikato electorate is south of the Manukau Harbour and includes Clarks Beach, Waiuku, Pukekohe, Pōkeno and Te Kauwhata in the south.

Key dates for the Port Waikato by-election:

Friday 20 October candidate nominations close at noon

candidate nominations close at noon Wednesday 8 November overseas voting starts

overseas voting starts Monday 13 November advance voting starts

advance voting starts Saturday 25 November election day, voting closes at 7pm. Preliminary results will be announced later that night.

