Health Workers Vote To Accept Pay Equity Settlement Achieving Average Pay Increase Of 20% To 16,000 People

Today the pay equity claim for roughly 16,000 Allied, Public Health, Scientific, and Technical health workers has been settled which will deliver 20% salary increases for most people covered.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi represents 11,500 of roughly 16,000 Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical workers across Te Whatu Ora. In an unprecedented ballot, 99% voted to an accept with 82% of eligible members having their say.

"This is a significant step toward a fairer future for healthcare where everyone’s work is valued for what it’s worth," says PSA National Health Lead Sue McCullough.

"It is an historic justice to see pay corrections after nearly five years of organising for this claim, and many more years of Allied workers being paid less because work done by women is undervalued," says PSA Delegate and Allied Social Worker, Natalie Agarkov.

The settlement includes an interim pay adjustment backdated to 30 November 2022 and lump sum payment of up to $10,000. People working in more than 120 professions are covered including social workers, hospital dental assistants, and sterile sciences technicians.

"This settlement means more experienced clinicians will stay working in healthcare, more accessible holistic and specialist care for communities, and more choice and freedom for people pursuing health careers," says PSA Delegate and Allied Occupational Therapist, Dianna Mancer.

"I’m so pleased health professionals will receive pay that reflects the skills, responsibility, and demands of the work. Pay equity will make a huge difference to keep up with the cost of living, like paying for dentist appointments and keeping the house warm," says PSA Delegate and Allied Social Worker, Fionn McKenzie.

While this is a significant step, pay equity claims for other health workers are yet to be resolved - including the claim for 65,000 care and support workers.

"The new Government must continue unsettled pay equity processes with haste to ensure all health workers are paid fairly," concludes McCullough.

The PSA acknowledges Te Whatu Ora, outgoing Minister Ayesha Verrall, and former Green MP Jan Logie, and Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson for their important roles in achieving this settlement.

