Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Protestors Put Luxon On Notice

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

 

October 17: Protestors descended on Parliament this morning, and constructed solar panels, windmills, and bicycle-powered smoothie machines on Parliament lawn. They are calling on the incoming government’s election negotiations to prioritise ‘powering up’ just solutions that will cut emissions and address the cost of living - from community energy projects, to a Ministry of Green Works, to investment in public transport.

350 Aotearoa campaigner Adam Currie says ‘Today we brought solar panels, bikes and buses to Parliament’s lawn - the community-based climate solutions that the incoming government’s election negotiations need to fund in their first 100 days. Every dollar invested in clean energy and public transport creates jobs and provides $5 of economic benefit to New Zealand - far more than oil drilling or costly roads. National and Act need to be prepared for fierce resistance from a mobilised climate movement who will fight tooth and nail to protect climate policies such as the Zero Carbon Act and the ban on offshore oil drilling. Any backtracking on co-governance is also a threat to the climate; Māori communities possess key climate solutions and have been living in harmony with Te Taaio for centuries.’


Actionstation’s India Logan-Riley (Ngāti Kahungunu) says “People in Aotearoa know climate change is well and truly here. Any roll back of climate action would be a slap in the face to those from the East Coast or Tāmaki Makaurau who are still putting their lives back together after the floods earlier this year. Most of us want to see climate action to go further in ambition and delivery without being captured by corporate profit in public private partnerships. We need good quality jobs for people to build quality, low-pollution infrastructure like passenger rail and higher density, warm housing. This will help lock in a safer climate future and create healthier and happier lives for our communities.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Oxfam Aotearoa Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry says ‘We are deeply concerned that National and ACT have pledged to reopen offshore exploration of oil and gas, and will be urging them to reconsider. Reopening offshore exploration would be a betrayal of the Pacific at a time when Pacific leaders are calling for an end to fossil fuels. We urgently need a fast and just transition to renewable energy for communities in Aotearoa and across the Pacific, as part of a global fossil fuel phase out. Our people deserve a Just Transition, where a managed decline of fossil fuel production is matched with the creation of good jobs in renewable energy, clean industries and social services.

Stand Up, which represents young union-members, spokesperson Daniel Benson-Guiu stated: “Young workers are facing the twin crises of a changing climate and a degradation of workers’ rights”. “We know we have solutions in Aotearoa that bring together good work in a range of industries and across Aotearoa while effectively reducing carbon emissions. Young workers are concerned about potential changes to workers’ rights - we will be fighting for workers and for the planet. There are no jobs on a dead planet”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Election & Labour’s Options

On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ tapped into the public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite from Revelations 3:15-17: I could wish you were cold or hot ... [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth. Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions.

 

 Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More


Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More


National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 