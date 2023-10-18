Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Calls On Political Leaders To Help Unite Communities

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 10:10 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission applauds all those New Zealanders who exercised their democratic right to vote in this election. Your voice makes a difference whatever the outcome.

“We also acknowledge all the candidates for putting themselves forward for a seat in our Parliament, especially those representing communities that experience discrimination,” says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“With the political hoardings down and most of the votes counted, it is time for political leaders to shift their messages to those that unite our communities.”

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata calls on all parties to prioritise our diverse communities, avoid racially charged language and work to strengthen our understanding of one another, allowing dignity for all with Te Tiriti o Waitangi as our founding document.

All people in Aotearoa New Zealand have the right to dignity, equality and respect, and all New Zealand governments must honour the international human rights commitments our country has made.

Hunt says promoting harmony and upholding human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi will help create a better Aotearoa for everyone.

Making progress on Indigenous peoples’ rights and achieving equity for ethnic minorities is beneficial for everyone in Aotearoa – it shows we are making progress in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We need to keep building the foundation for a fully inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We also acknowledge that this election was the first time that disabled candidates could apply for funding for disability-related costs to do with campaigning. Over time, this should assist disabled people, 24% of New Zealanders, be more equitably represented in elections and Parliament.”

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata holds many statutory functions, including to encourage the maintenance and development of harmonious relations in Aotearoa New Zealand, and to promote racial equality and cultural diversity.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Election & Labour’s Options

On Saturday, the Labour-led government suffered a defeat of Biblical proportions, some of it self-inflicted. Years ago, veteran political blogger Jesus Christ tapped into the public mood pretty accurately, with this soundbite from Revelations 3:15-17: I could wish you were cold or hot ... [But] because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth. Meaning: Labour should have gone down fighting in defence of a programme of radical wealth re-distribution. Better that than perish in this sorry fashion, for lack of political courage and commitment to the party’s values and traditions.

 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 