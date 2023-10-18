Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Calls On Political Leaders To Help Unite Communities

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission applauds all those New Zealanders who exercised their democratic right to vote in this election. Your voice makes a difference whatever the outcome.

“We also acknowledge all the candidates for putting themselves forward for a seat in our Parliament, especially those representing communities that experience discrimination,” says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“With the political hoardings down and most of the votes counted, it is time for political leaders to shift their messages to those that unite our communities.”

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata calls on all parties to prioritise our diverse communities, avoid racially charged language and work to strengthen our understanding of one another, allowing dignity for all with Te Tiriti o Waitangi as our founding document.

All people in Aotearoa New Zealand have the right to dignity, equality and respect, and all New Zealand governments must honour the international human rights commitments our country has made.

Hunt says promoting harmony and upholding human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi will help create a better Aotearoa for everyone.

Making progress on Indigenous peoples’ rights and achieving equity for ethnic minorities is beneficial for everyone in Aotearoa – it shows we are making progress in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We need to keep building the foundation for a fully inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We also acknowledge that this election was the first time that disabled candidates could apply for funding for disability-related costs to do with campaigning. Over time, this should assist disabled people, 24% of New Zealanders, be more equitably represented in elections and Parliament.”

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata holds many statutory functions, including to encourage the maintenance and development of harmonious relations in Aotearoa New Zealand, and to promote racial equality and cultural diversity.

