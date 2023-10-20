Port Waikato By-election Candidates Announced

Nine candidates are standing in the Port Waikato by-election which will be held on Saturday 25 November 2023.

The by-election is being held following the death of a Port Waikato electorate candidate during the 2023 General Election. Port Waikato voters will be electing a local member of Parliament.

Nominations for the by-election closed today, noon Friday 20 October, and the following candidates have been confirmed.

Candidate Name Party BAYLY, Andrew National Party BRIGHT, Scotty DemocracyNZ COSTELLO, Casey New Zealand First Party DICKSON, Gordon John Independent NGARO, Alf Metuakore NewZeal OVENS, Jill Annette Women’s Rights Party RIPPON, Anna Joy Animal Justice Party SUDHAMALLA, Vijay Vision New Zealand TURNER, Kim New Zealand Loyal

Overseas voting for the by-election starts on Wednesday 8 November and advance voting in New Zealand starts on Monday 13 November. Voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm on election day, Saturday 25 November, and preliminary results will be released that night.

More information can be found at vote.nz.

