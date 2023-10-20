Port Waikato By-election Candidates Announced

Nine candidates are standing in the Port Waikato
by-election which will be held on Saturday 25 November
2023.
The by-election is being held following the
death of a Port Waikato electorate candidate during the 2023
General Election. Port Waikato voters will be electing a
local member of Parliament.
Nominations for the
by-election closed today, noon Friday 20 October, and the
following candidates have been confirmed.
Candidate
Name
Party
BAYLY,
Andrew
National Party
BRIGHT,
Scotty
DemocracyNZ
COSTELLO,
Casey
New Zealand First
Party
DICKSON, Gordon
John
Independent
NGARO, Alf
Metuakore
NewZeal
OVENS, Jill
Annette
Women’s Rights
Party
RIPPON, Anna Joy
Animal
Justice Party
SUDHAMALLA,
Vijay
Vision New Zealand
TURNER,
Kim
New Zealand
Loyal
Overseas voting
for the by-election starts on Wednesday 8 November and
advance voting in New Zealand starts on Monday 13 November.
Voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm on election day,
Saturday 25 November, and preliminary results will be
released that night.
