Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Govt Urged To Progress Tax Reform To Benefit All NZers.

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 8:24 am
Press Release: Better Taxes for a Better Future

Political parties forming the next government are urged to think about how they can work within their existing tax commitments and policies to progress tax reform to benefit all New Zealanders.

That's the wero (challenge) issued to New Zealand's likely new governing parties, from the Better taxes for a Better Future campaign following Saturday's election.

“We know ACT and National have committed themselves to significant tax cuts, but while politicians spent a lot of time during the election campaign ruling out various taxes, we think an incoming government will have some wriggle room to be creative,” says Better taxes for a Better Future campaign spokesperson Glenn Barclay.

“Moving the tax thresholds as National has promised was overdue, but it will also create fiscal issues for the government - and lead to cuts to public services, with major impacts on the least well off in society.”

"However, we think there is public appetite for tax reform and there are tax options that no political parties have ruled out - which the incoming government could utilise to offset this expected loss of revenue,” says Glenn Barclay.

“This was demonstrated by a recent poll conducted for the Better Taxes for a Better Future campaign that showed strong support across the political spectrum for taxing the wealthy more.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Better Taxes also points to the increasing number of economists who are raising concerns about the growing gap between the revenue we collect and the fiscal demands arising from the challenges we face - and are arguing that that we cannot continue to rely on income tax as the source of that revenue.

Organisations involved in the coalition supporting the Better taxes campaign understand these demands and are calling for action.

The NZ Nurses Organisation doesn’t think we can properly address the current health system crisis without more tax revenue.

“We need more nurses and midwives - and more student nurses and midwives. Our healthcare system - and timely health care where and when it is needed - is failing now. Taxes fund healthcare - tax cuts don’t,” says NZNO President Anne Daniels.

For the Salvation Army, there is a focus on ensuring sufficient revenue to address poverty and inequality.

“Continuing to reduce the number of children living in poverty and hardship requires government to increase the incomes of families on the lowest incomes through tax transfers and welfare payments funded out of tax revenue," says the Salvation Army's senior social policy analyst Paul Barber.

"We call on the new government and its leaders to honour the commitments made in their election campaigns to meet targets to more than half child poverty by 2028, by acting to lift lower incomes and set out a plan to reach those targets,” says Paul Barber.

The Better taxes for a Better Future campaign notes the National Party has demonstrated a willingness to look at new taxes as part of their policy programme - including such taxes as the 15% foreign buyer taxes on houses worth more than $2million and ending the commercial building depreciation tax break - and is calling on the incoming government to look at other taxes to help bridge any fiscal gaps that may arise.

“We think there are several other options that haven’t been ruled out,” says Glenn Barclay.

“These include an excess profits tax, which has been used to help curb inflation in countries such as Spain. Or a 'ghost houses' tax - which, by taxing long term vacant houses, could help fund our need for more social housing and is used in Vancouver. A wealth transfer tax on income such as gifts and inheritances might also be an option.”

The Better taxes campaign’s poll also illustrated that there was support for initiatives such as these. 78% of respondents supported an excess profits tax, including a clear majority of National and ACT voters. 62% also agreed that all forms of income should be taxed in a similar way and again there was reasonably strong support for this idea from National and Act voters.

“Our poll shows there is support across the political spectrum for taxing the wealthy more,” says Glenn Barclay. “So there shouldn’t be any impediments for an incoming government to think a bit differently about tax.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Better Taxes for a Better Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza

Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide: Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we've not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 