Population Growth In All New Zealand Regions



The population grew in all 16 regions of New Zealand in the year ended June 2023, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

This follows two years of lower growth when several regions decreased in population.

“Auckland was the fastest growing region in 2023, reversing a population loss in 2022,” estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

Auckland grew by 47,000 people, or by 2.8 percent, in the year ended June 2023.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:



© Scoop Media

