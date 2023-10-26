2023 Iwi Led Census – A Resounding Success

Te Mana Whakatipu, an initiative focused on empowering Iwi Māori through enhanced data collection capabilities has illustrated the power of by Iwi Māori, for Iwi Māori initiatives. Beyond improving participation in 2023 Census, the groundbreaking initiative has equipped participating Iwi with the tools they need to thrive in our data-driven world.

Te Mana Whakatipu represents a historical first, marking the first time that Iwi Māori have taken the helm of a data collection effort of this scale. This transformative initiative has seen significant success in its pilot programs, across regions Tūranganui-a-Kiwa (Toitū Tairāwhiti), Te Tai Tokerau (Ōhua), and Te Whānau a Apanui.

Te Mana Whakatipu supported Census collection pilots in these regions, with local Iwi spearheading efforts to encourage and support whānau in completing their Census forms. Many of these whānau had never participated in a Census before, making the program's achievements even more remarkable.

One notable success story comes from Te Whānau a Apanui, where Census participation exceeded expectations, achieving an estimated 92% response rate.

"Through hapū-based kōrero, a whānau-first approach and employing local collectors who know and are a part of our whānau, we knew we could deliver the Census with trust and achieve our goal – and these results are outstanding," says Te Rūnanga o Te Whānau CEO, Rikirangi Gage.

Census participation rates in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa reached an estimated 83%. Despite facing challenges posed by Cyclone Gabrielle, the community rallied to support Census collection efforts alongside relief response for whānau.

“We saw the proven results of an Iwi-led approach through COVID, where Iwi rallied together to support not only whānau but also their wider communities,” said Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou (Toitū Tairāwhiti) CEO George Reedy.

“This time, it was about applying that same concept to Census collections. More than just understanding our area, we are a part of it - a fabric of the tapestry of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa. Our connections within our rohe enabled us to engage authentically and organically with our people, which really resonated.”

Strategic efforts culminated in Ōhua achieving an estimated 73% response rate, in one of the most complex regions in the country to collect information and data, despite facing challenges posed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Their success story exemplifies the power of building local data collection capabilities.

Bree Davis, CEO of Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa (Ōhua), emphasizes, "Our focus has always been on the long-term transformational change we've ignited within our community. We've not only strengthened our data collection capabilities but also forged stronger connections and understood our community in entirely new ways."

Te Mana Whakatipu's pilot programs incorporated community engagement events, including hapū Census evenings, community wānanga, and whānau days at marae and in the community. These events allowed whānau to complete their forms and connect directly with Census teams, reinforcing the importance of data collection for Iwi and their communities.

Kirikowhai Mikaere, Data ILG Lead Technician, concludes, "Even with the challenges of Cyclone Gabrielle and declining global rates of Census participation, these are absolutely impressive results which clearly reinforce what can be achieved when Iwi deliver for their own people, in their own way."

Te Mana Whakatipu remains committed to empowering Iwi Māori by further developing Iwi data capability and capacity. This includes investments in workforce development, Iwi data governance, digital capacity development, and data technician mentoring.

"Building our data capability and capacity is not just about the present; it's about preparing our mokopuna to build and design data for the future they face," says Ms. Mikaere. "As Iwi Māori reclaim our role as designers, users, and navigators of data, we will see Iwi, hapū, and whānau thrive."

