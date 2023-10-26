Energy Report Sparks Future Vision
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: Business New Zealand
New Zealand’s energy sector believes in a sustainable
energy future, but experts warn the path to carbon zero is
narrow, with several challenges still
ahead.
BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive
Director Tina Schirr says she is proud to be part of
KPMG’s 30 voices on 2030: The future of energy in
Aotearoa, a report which asked New Zealand’s energy
leaders to share their vision for the future of the sector,
and to present the challenges they see in achieving
collective goals.
Schirr says the report overall
showcases diversity and optimism within the energy
sector.
"The energy sector is at the forefront of the
transition to a more sustainable and resilient future. We
are delighted to be part of this report, which also captures
the views and visions of BEC member CEOs and BEC’s Young
Energy Professional’s Network.
"By 2030, New Zealand
will be in a strong position to lead and influence global
energy transition, thanks to our rich renewable resources
and ambitious carbon zero target. But there are several
pitfalls ahead.
"By 2050, we expect to see a radical
shift in the way we produce, consume and trade energy. New
Zealand will have to find its niche and competitive
advantage in a world where green technology is common,"
Schirr says.
The full report is available now on KPMG's
website.
"Congratulations to KPMG for producing
this report, which provides a comprehensive and insightful
overview of the current state and future direction of the
energy sector in New
Zealand."
