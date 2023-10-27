Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Empowering Access – Deaf Aotearoa's Role In Signing The Election Debates

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Deaf Aotearoa

Amazing work! I don't know how the team does it when there is so much talking over the top of each other.

In a monumental effort, the team at Deaf Aotearoa embarked on a mission to usher in a new era of inclusion for the Deaf community across New Zealand during a pivotal event – the general election of 2023.

Our quest to ensure this election became the most accessible to the Deaf community in history began several months prior. Through collaborative efforts with numerous agencies, we pioneered ground-breaking initiatives.

Our work involved several integral teams within our organisation, including iSign, the Translation team, and the Information and Resources Team. Together, we diligently pursued our mission to bring access to the forefront of this critical election.

Awesome and Accessible!

One of our major accomplishments was ensuring that all election-related information, meticulously translated into New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), was readily available to our community. To achieve this, we created a dedicated landing page on our website where individuals could access essential election information in NZSL. Furthermore, the video clips of the live TVNZ debates were made accessible on this page, providing a wealth of information to our community members. You can explore it at deaf.org.nz/elections-2023.

With funding from NZ on Air and support from Whaikaha, we collaborated with TVNZ and Kordia to ensure access was provided not only to the main TVNZ leaders' debates but also to the minor party leaders' debate.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The leaders debates with interpreters were fantastic! 100% access.

We are immensely proud to acknowledge the invaluable input of Deaf community leaders Sara Pivac-Alexander and Catherine Greenwood, who lent their expertise as the 'Deaf lens' to guide our work. Experienced Interpreter, Rosie Henley played a central role in drawing on their wisdom and expertise, ensuring that interpreters could deliver the clearest and most accurate interpretations.

This is real access – this is the most access I've had to these leaders and what they stand for. I can see what they say and their attitudes! Captions don't give access like this. Thank you to the interpreting team in front of the camera and the support team behind – great work!

Rosie also brought in Angela Murray, another highly skilled interpreter, to supported the team of interpreters- throughout. General Manager of iSign, Mark Crooke, ensured that all logistics and support functions were covered and that the team were able to carry out the work.

Our team of interpreters came together from different parts of New Zealand, including Christchurch, Wellington, Gisborne, and Auckland, to ensure comprehensive accessibility.

To bolster the interpreters, we provided a wealth of online resources, including past debates, articles, and discussions via Slack. This platform allowed interpreters to collaboratively work on translating complex phrases typically used in debate forums, ensuring the best NZSL equivalents.

Given the unpredictable nature of debates, our team was poised to handle any unexpected developments. TVNZ was instrumental in providing studio and technical support. We also worked closely with Kordia TV to make the reverse picture-in-picture feature available on Ch200 and their ch200.co.nz site.

In an exciting development, we piloted additional access to the post-debate panel discussion. This was made possible by a separate team of interpreters, with in-house tech support. This innovation required community members to have two screens available – one for the TVNZ panel and the other to access our Zoom link with live interpreting.

The response to the access we provided has been overwhelmingly positive. For many in the community, our efforts offered more in-depth insights into the candidates, their personalities, and their responses to other parties and candidates.

“I loved watching in my language and seeing the attitudes of the leaders so clearly.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deaf Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time

Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 