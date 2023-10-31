Reporting On The Public Sector’s Performance In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

We have published a commentary on how the public sector reports on its performance in Auckland.

Given Auckland’s significance, and the scale of the public services that central and local government organisations deliver there, we wanted to understand whether Aucklanders can see how much public money is being spent in the region, what it is being spent on, and what difference it makes.

Overall, we found it difficult from publicly available information to get a complete picture of how public organisations in Auckland are performing. Most public organisations report on their activity at a national level but not at a local level.

Although this report focuses on Auckland, all communities would benefit from public organisations providing more information publicly on their performance at the local level.

We identify opportunities that central and local government organisations can take to support better local reporting on Auckland. This includes public organisations having a set of shared outcomes to collaborate on in Auckland, a clear overview of their key areas of work and investment, and regular reporting on what they spend and achieve with this spending.

There are opportunities to learn from organisations that already provide good local performance reporting on Auckland, and we include examples in this report. These examples highlight the use of accessible reporting frameworks and mechanisms that provide meaningful information about what they are doing in Auckland.

If done well, local performance reporting can enable Parliament and the public to have a better idea of the outcomes public organisations seek in Auckland and what differences they are making with the public money they invest there. In turn, this enables public organisations to better determine whether they are focusing their spending on the right areas and support ongoing efficiencies and performance improvements for the region’s benefit.

We will continue to collect information to monitor improvements in performance and performance reporting in Auckland over time.

We intend for this report to encourage all public organisations to support better local performance reporting of their work.

