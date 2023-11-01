Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Prioritise Animal Welfare Over Entertainment This Guy Fawkes’ Weekend - NZVA

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

The public sale of fireworks is again being called into question as veterinarians, animal welfare organisations, and pet owners brace for the impact of fireworks displays this week.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is advocating for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public; to allow sales only to licensed individuals and organisations for responsible use in public areas; and for displays to be approved by territorial authorities. While the sale of fireworks is currently limited to the three days prior to Guy Fawkes’ night on November 5, there is no limit to when fireworks can be detonated, creating a huge challenge for animal welfare which lasts much longer than one evening. In New Zealand, only those aged over 18 years can buy fireworks between 2 and 5 November.

Every year, veterinarians respond to trauma cases where animals have been injured attempting to flee loud and unpredictable bangs. Anxiety and stress can also become incredibly distressing, and reports of missing pets also increases.

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animals) Sally Cory said the most frequent cases seen by veterinarians are companion animals becoming frightened and escaping from properties. "Sadly, this places them at increased risk of being hit by a car or going missing," she said. "I’ve even seen dogs run through glass doors to escape, and horses are frequently in the news for running into fences, sometimes causing irreversible trauma to their limbs. We know there are also negative impacts on wildlife and marine mammals."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For dogs, in particular, the stress and anxiety caused by fireworks can become debilitating. These effects may increase with repeated exposure. "Managing anxiety relating to fireworks is complex, challenging, and not always effective," Sally said. "It requires time and planning. Many strategies to manage anxiety, such as desensitisation programmes and medication, require a lead-time which is difficult due to the sporadic nature of fireworks."

Sally advises pet owners to ensure companion animals are microchipped, registered and kept safely indoors during fireworks displays. Where possible, lifestyle and farm animals should be in a well fenced and secure location. If it is an option, horses should be kept in secure stables. All animals should be checked on regularly.

Tips for keeping animals safe this Guy Fawkes:

- Research public displays - To help you prepare, check your council’s website and social media channels to find out where public displays will be held.

- Keep pets indoors - Keep the curtains and windows closed and provide your pet with a comforting place to hide if they get scared and need a safe retreat.

- Keep farm animals and horses safe - Make sure animals are safe and secure in an area away from any potential fireworks’ risks. Secure fences and place horses in stables if you can.

- Check on animals regularly - If there are fireworks going off in your area, check on your pets, whether they are inside, outside, and/or in a paddock or stable.

- Keep your vet’s contact details handy - Make sure you know how to contact your vet or local emergency services clinic, if required.

- Microchip - Ensuring your pet is microchipped and registered on the national microchip database is essential if your animal was to go missing, or is brought into a veterinary clinic.

- Injured wildlife - If you come across an injured bird or other animal, contact your local SPCA or vet clinic.

- Be careful when settling frightened animals - Your safety is important too! If animals are distressed, they could react in uncharacteristic ways. Please use caution when handling or settling frightened animals.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Veterinary Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza

To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 