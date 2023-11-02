NZAS Compiles Briefing For The Incoming Minister Of RSI

The New Zealand Association of Scientists (NZAS) is releasing a Briefing for the Incomimg Minister of Research, Science and Innovation (RSI).

NZAS Co-President Troy Baisden says “Crucial decisions will be needed quickly to rebuild our RSI system to lift our nation’s performance and standing among peer nations.”

“With our universities in crisis and the National Science Challenges due to end with no clear replacements, urgency is required.”

“Our recommendations should be of use to the new Minister of RSI, and may also inform coalition negotiations to recognise the importance of this portfolio.”

“Our nation’s ability to innovate and respond effectively to the largest challenges, most notably climate change, hangs in the balance.”

“We define the need for focus in two areas. The first focus is rebuilding careers and capability as a priority. Secondly, we must reforge an outward looking system, more able to connect internationally, with business, with te ao Māori, and across our research institutions to achieve results.”

“We are providing these recommendations because we are the main independent body of scientists able to comment on entire system, with a focus on science policy and the history of science.”

