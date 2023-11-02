Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CAPHRA Calls For WHO And FCTC To Support UN's Stand On Harm Reduction As A Human Right

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA


The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has today raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency and openness in the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) COP10 decisions.

CAPHRA, an alliance of Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates, has been at the forefront of advocating for pragmatic, risk-proportionate regulations that protect public health while ensuring the availability of less harmful alternatives to combustible tobacco.

“CAPHRA is criticising the WHO and FCTC for their unwillingness to engage constructively with civil society and consumer groups. This lack of engagement is particularly concerning given the potential impact on global tobacco harm reduction efforts,” said Nancy Loucas, a public health policy expert and passionate advocate for tobacco harm reduction and executive coordinator of CAPHRA.

“The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) has also expressed concern about the WHO's approach to tobacco control. The GSTHR argues that the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is not working, and that mistrust and ideological opposition are hampering the widespread adoption of a strategy that could help 1.1 billion adult smokers failed by existing tobacco control interventions.”

CAPHRA has called out the WHO for spreading misinformation about the risks of vaping and nicotine, particularly in relation to COVID-19. In a 103-page white paper, CAPHRA stated that the vaping/COVID link is the latest dangerous lie being spread by the WHO as part of its anti-nicotine agenda.

CAPHRA's Executive Coordinator, Nancy Loucas, has been vocal in her criticism of the WHO's stance on vaping, stating, "For years, the WHO has created a steady stream of anti-vaping claims, which has had dire consequences for adult smokers seeking to quit. It has also led to many governments passing legislation that bans vaping and all related products".

“In light of the United Nations' call for a shift from punitive measures to address the global drugs problem to the use of policies grounded in human rights and public health, CAPHRA and the GSTHR are calling for a more compassionate, people-centred, choice-focused, and rights-based approach to tobacco control,” said Ms Loucas.

They argue that involving consumers in the development of healthcare policy and research, clinical practice guidelines, and patient information material can improve the quality of health information and health outcomes for those using tobacco harm reduction alternatives.

CAPHRA and the GSTHR are urging the WHO and FCTC to engage more openly and transparently with civil society and consumer groups. They believe that this is crucial for the development of effective and fair tobacco harm reduction policies that can save lives and improve public health globally.

“We call on the WHO and FCTC to support the UN's stand on harm reduction as a human right and to stop ignoring this important aspect of public health policy,” Ms Loucas said.

