No Longer Tomorrow’s Problem: How The Reserve Bank Is Working With Its Stakeholders To Respond To Climate Change
Friday, 3 November 2023, 8:45 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank
This morning Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Adrian
Orr, delivered a keynote speech at the Chapter
Zero Breakfast in Auckland.
Titled: No longer
tomorrow’s problem: How the Reserve Bank is working with
its stakeholders to respond to Climate Change, the
speech explores our approach to climate change, RBNZ's
climate related work with our regulated entities, our
climate and sustainability collaborations – both
domestically and internationally, and our future work in
this space.
Read
the speech here.
This speech does not contain any
guidance on the future path of monetary policy. The latest
views of the Monetary Policy Committee can be found in our
October record
of
meeting.
