No Longer Tomorrow’s Problem: How The Reserve Bank Is Working With Its Stakeholders To Respond To Climate Change

This morning Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Adrian Orr, delivered a keynote speech at the Chapter Zero Breakfast in Auckland.

Titled: No longer tomorrow’s problem: How the Reserve Bank is working with its stakeholders to respond to Climate Change, the speech explores our approach to climate change, RBNZ's climate related work with our regulated entities, our climate and sustainability collaborations – both domestically and internationally, and our future work in this space.

Read the speech here.

This speech does not contain any guidance on the future path of monetary policy. The latest views of the Monetary Policy Committee can be found in our October record of meeting.

© Scoop Media

