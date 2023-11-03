Only One In Ten Principals Feel Their Workload Is Manageable - NZCER

Despite the majority enjoying their role and feeling supported by staff, only 9% of secondary school principals view their workload as manageable.

The finding comes from the latest National Survey of Secondary Schools report from NZCER, focusing on principal perspectives of everything from supporting Māori and Pacific students to curriculum and working experiences.

This survey, which has run since 2003, took responses from 141 principals at English-medium secondary schools – 41% of all such schools in 2022. Key findings include:

Most principals enjoy their job (80%), but only 9% thought their workload is manageable. Twenty-two percent thought their high workload prevented them from doing justice to their school.



Principals feel overall optimistic and supported by good systems and committed staff, but only 55% had a clear idea of upcoming initiatives or policy changes that impact how they work.

Most principals indicated that their school positively supported Māori students through a range of practices. However, there is an opportunity for further involvement of whānau in school activities and initiatives related to Māori language and ensuring more students have regular access to positive Māori community role models.

Providing support for vulnerable students, including those with mental health issues, is identified as the top-ranking issue facing schools.

The full report, along with an executive summary, is now available from the New Zealand Council for Educational Research.

