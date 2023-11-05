Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand Announces Protest For Armita Geravand

Sunday, 5 November 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Iranian Solidarity Group Aotearoa NZ

04 November 2023, Wellington, NZ — The Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand is organising a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, the 4th of November (Cuba st., 2pm), to protest the tragic events leading to the death of 16-year-old Armita Geravand in Tehran. This gathering also serves to reinforce the ongoing “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement. The recent enactment of Iran's “hijab and chastity” bill, which UN experts have criticized as potentially amounting to “gender apartheid” due to its imposition of stricter penalties for dress code infractions, has intensified our collective outcry.

Armita’s case, which bears a disturbing resemblance to the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini, has reignited outrage and serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for basic human rights in Iran. According to estimates from the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), more than 530 protesters, including 71 children, have been killed, underscoring the revolution’s brutal suppression. The Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand condemns in the strongest terms the killing of children and the violation of human rights anywhere in the world. While we appreciate the scale and tragic circumstances in Gaza and Israel, the heart-breaking story of Armita is a reminder of the ongoing atrocities in Iran. More innocent lives will be lost if nothing changes.

This demonstration is also an urgent call to the incoming National led government of New Zealand to take a firm stance against the oppressive forces in Iran, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand urges the incoming government to honour its commitment, as previously addressed in a signed letter to the then Prime Minister, and officially list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, recognising its role in the violent suppression of peaceful protesters amongst its other acts of terror in the region.

As we continue to advocate for justice and freedom, we invite the international community to stand in solidarity with the progressive “Woman, Life, Freedom” revolution. The courage and resilience of Iranians, exemplified by the youth like Armita Geravand, demand global attention and support. The Iranian Solidarity Group New Zealand is resolved to amplify their voices and ensure that their plea for freedom is heard worldwide.

