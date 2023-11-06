Pipes Not The Only Thing Failing At Wellington City Council
Monday, 6 November 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on the news that upgrading Wellington’s
ageing and leaking pipe network could cost a billion dollars
a year, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“After years of financial mismanagement,
Wellington City Council claims that it cannot afford to
maintain core services such as water infrastructure. Why
then if WCC can’t afford to do the basics it is still very
happy to burn hundreds of millions on vanity projects like
Let’s Get Wellington Moving?
“Mayor Whanau claimed
that fixing the pipes was her top priority. Up to $329
million being wasted on the town hall restoration, let alone
any Central Library and Michael Fowler Centre projects,
shows the reality at WCC to be very different. The five
councillors facing disciplinary proceedings shortly after
opposing $32 million being wasted subsidising the
multinational owners of the Reading Cinema can attest to
that.
“The message from struggling ratepayers is
clear; stop wasting hard-earned money on nice-to-haves
whilst you let the need-to-haves fall
apart.”
