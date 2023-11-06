Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Incoming Government Should Listen To The Public's Support For The Clean Car Discount

Monday, 6 November 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Better NZ

The parties negotiating to form the next government should listen to the public's support for the Clean Car Discount as new figures show Kiwis bought 25,000 EVs in the past year, says Rob Birnie of the Better NZ Trust.

According to the latest monthly statistics from the Ministry of Transport, a record 24,948 pure electric vehicles were registered in the past 12 months, along with over 88,000 hybrids.

"In the past year, Kiwis bought a record 25,000 EVs. These numbers have been driven by the Clean Car Discount, which provides subsidies of $7,015 for new EVs. This policy is delivering, and the incoming government should pledge to keep it in place," says Rob Birnie.

"In total, these 25,000 vehicles will save around 20m litres of petrol and 50,000 tonnes of emissions every year that they are on the road. But there is plenty more work to do - cars stay on the roads for decades, and 98% of the fleet still burns fossil fuels.

"Getting rid of the Clean Car Discount would put the handbrake on EV uptake, leading to New Zealand paying to import more oil and emitting more greenhouse gases.

"The Clean Car Discount has made New Zealand a world leader in EV uptake, saving the country money and reducing our CO2 emissions, as well as other pollution. It would be a mistake for the incoming government to put us into reverse when we've come so far," says Rob Birnie.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Better NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



null

Gordon Campbell: On The Third Person In This Political Marriage

Depending on the recounts and the by-election, the centre-right will still have won only 59 seats in what will be a 122 or 123 seat Parliament. So it needs Winston Peters, big time. In return for him getting them across the line, it stands to reason that National and Act should have to pay a substantial price. Also, if this truly is to be Peters’ last rodeo, he may have a few legacy issues on his mind.
Meaning: Whatever the immediate policy concessions Peters can wring from the negotiations, he also has to consider the longer term consequences of being responsible for putting National and Act in power... More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 