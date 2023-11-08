National Can’t Ignore ECE If It’s Serious About A World-class Education System Says CTU

A National-led government can’t afford to ignore Early Childhood Education if it is committed to improving educational outcomes says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

“Today’s strike by ECE teachers is a timely reminder of why investing in education at every level needs to be a priority for the incoming government,” said Council of Trade Unions Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

“National spoke often during the election campaign of needing to lift the performance of students across reading, writing and maths to help develop a ‘world-class education’ system. Its policy says ‘education has the power to change lives’.

“The CTU agrees whole heartedly, so our challenge to National is: listen to what is being said by kaimahi in today’s strike and walk the talk. Don’t ignore these vital early years if you are serious about investing in a world class education system. It starts at ECE.

“By supporting ECE teachers, centres will remain viable, and teachers will feel valued and keep doing the great work they do supporting the education journey of tamariki at that very point where a solid foundation is being laid.

“Our ECE teachers are all highly skilled, work hard and deserve to be paid fairly at rates that reflect their skills and qualifications.

“Right now, the cost of sending children to ECE centres is rising and we know many parents, often mothers, are having to make a difficult decision about whether or not they can afford to return to work.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. We urge National to make good on its election promises and invest in ECE teachers for the long-term future of all children,” said Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

