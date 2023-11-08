Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taxpayers’ Union Calls On Opposition To Focus On Good Policy, Not Politics

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to news that a range of new taxes, including wealth and capital gains tax, are back on the table as potential Labour Party policies, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on them to focus on good policy, not politics.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Taxes on wealth and capital are terrible policies that never achieve their intended goals and have disastrous unintended consequences for jurisdictions that do implement them.

“Instead, the focus for the new opposition should be on offering a principled critique of government policies and on offering practical solutions to the country’s problems.

“The Taxpayers’ Union will work with any opposition MP on issues of transparency, accountability or reducing wasteful spending such as corporate welfare. Rather than playing politics, we encourage the opposition to fight for good lawmaking processes, improved accountability for decision-makers and more transparency for those holding the purse strings and levers of power.”
 

