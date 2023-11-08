Taxpayers’ Union Calls On Opposition To Focus On Good Policy, Not Politics

Responding to news that a range of new taxes, including
wealth and capital gains tax, are back on the table as
potential Labour Party policies, the Taxpayers’ Union is
calling on them to focus on good policy, not
politics.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor
Molloy, said:
“Taxes on wealth and capital are
terrible policies that never achieve their intended goals
and have disastrous unintended consequences for
jurisdictions that do implement them.
“Instead, the
focus for the new opposition should be on offering a
principled critique of government policies and on offering
practical solutions to the country’s
problems.
“The Taxpayers’ Union will work with any
opposition MP on issues of transparency, accountability or
reducing wasteful spending such as corporate welfare. Rather
than playing politics, we encourage the opposition to fight
for good lawmaking processes, improved accountability for
decision-makers and more transparency for those holding the
purse strings and levers of
power.”
