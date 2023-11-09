Interim Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 3 Months Ended 30 September 2023

The interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the three months ended 30 September 2023 were released by the Treasury today.

The September results are reported against forecasts based on the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update 2023 (PREFU 2023), published on 12 September 2023 and the results for the same period for the previous year. The Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2023 (HYEFU 2023) will be released before Christmas 2023.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/FSG_3_months_to_3092023_1.pdf

