Our Intentions: How Well Councils Are Implementing Climate Change Actions

Climate change means that New Zealand is at risk of experiencing more frequent and intense extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and increased droughts, all of which have significant economic, social, and environmental consequences. Councils have a significant role in meeting climate change challenges and in understanding, planning for, and responding to the effects of climate change.

Our performance audit will look at how four councils (Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, and Whanganui District Council) identify actions to respond to climate change impacts, how they are implementing those actions, and how they are reporting progress to their communities.

We anticipate that our findings will help other councils to build and maintain momentum in their response to climate change. This work will also support councils to engage more effectively with their communities about their climate change actions.

You can read more information about this work on our website.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

