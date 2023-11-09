Kawea Te Rongo Stand In Solidarity With Journalists Covering Gaza Conflict As Death Toll Climbs

Takoto kino mai e ngā mate huhua o te riri nui

Ngā mokopuna, ngā mātua, ngā kuia me ngā koroua

Ō koutou roimata, ō mātou roimata

Ka māturu iho ki te puna o te aroha

Tauārai te pō, tītoko ki te ao marama

Kawea Te Rongo, the independent Māori Journalists Association, sends its condolences and condemns the killing of these journalists, the most to have ever been killed in a conflict since records began and stands in solidarity with the journalists and media workers who are risking their lives and their families lives to ensure the rest of the world are informed of what is happening in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The association’s executive join the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organisations around the world in condemning the killing of journalists.The Israel-Gaza war has become the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began documenting journalist fatalities in 1992. As of November 8, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 39 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 11,000 killed since the war began on October 7—with more than 10,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank, and 1,400 deaths in Israel. Other records show officials in Gaza have counted more than 45 journalists who have been killed, with the number increasing by the day.

Like for many in Aotearoa, the scenes from the war are unfathomable, with journalists and media organisations working tirelessly and in deadly conditions to try and cover the conflict with little to no communications and consistent power outages leaving coverage intermittent for those on the ground.

“Journalists and the media are integral to ensuring the world and its leaders are accurately informed during this conflict that has seen an unprecedented amount of deaths and the breach of international human rights law in the careless murdering of thousands of children and civilians.” Kawea te Rongo co-chair Māni Dunlop says.

Kawea te Rongo calls to further protect journalists to uphold the fourth estate.

“Daily we are seeing stories of journalists who face the extreme brutality that comes with this type of conflict including the unconscionable worry of their families safety while they themselves risk their lives. It is a deadly trade-off every day they put on their press vest and helmet to do their job selflessly for their people and the rest of the world.” Dunlop says.

