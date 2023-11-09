Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kawea Te Rongo Stand In Solidarity With Journalists Covering Gaza Conflict As Death Toll Climbs

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Kawea Te Rongo

Takoto kino mai e ngā mate huhua o te riri nui

Ngā mokopuna, ngā mātua, ngā kuia me ngā koroua

Ō koutou roimata, ō mātou roimata

Ka māturu iho ki te puna o te aroha

Tauārai te pō, tītoko ki te ao marama

Kawea Te Rongo, the independent Māori Journalists Association, sends its condolences and condemns the killing of these journalists, the most to have ever been killed in a conflict since records began and stands in solidarity with the journalists and media workers who are risking their lives and their families lives to ensure the rest of the world are informed of what is happening in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The association’s executive join the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organisations around the world in condemning the killing of journalists.The Israel-Gaza war has become the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began documenting journalist fatalities in 1992. As of November 8, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 39 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 11,000 killed since the war began on October 7—with more than 10,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank, and 1,400 deaths in Israel. Other records show officials in Gaza have counted more than 45 journalists who have been killed, with the number increasing by the day.

Like for many in Aotearoa, the scenes from the war are unfathomable, with journalists and media organisations working tirelessly and in deadly conditions to try and cover the conflict with little to no communications and consistent power outages leaving coverage intermittent for those on the ground.

“Journalists and the media are integral to ensuring the world and its leaders are accurately informed during this conflict that has seen an unprecedented amount of deaths and the breach of international human rights law in the careless murdering of thousands of children and civilians.” Kawea te Rongo co-chair Māni Dunlop says.

Kawea te Rongo calls to further protect journalists to uphold the fourth estate.

“Daily we are seeing stories of journalists who face the extreme brutality that comes with this type of conflict including the unconscionable worry of their families safety while they themselves risk their lives. It is a deadly trade-off every day they put on their press vest and helmet to do their job selflessly for their people and the rest of the world.” Dunlop says.

Gordon Campbell: On The Blockade Against Chloe Swarbrick’s Right To Speak Freely About Gaza

The tut-tutting about what Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said and how she said it, and whether she could have/should have expressed herself in other ways has been farcical. Yes, emotions are running high about the Israel/Gaza conflict. Arguably though, it is when emotions are running high that free speech rights need to be affirmed, rather than curtailed for fear of causing offence. Lest we forget... In the most important New Zealand free speech court case in the past 50 years, the Supreme Court affirmed the right of anti-war protester Valerie Morse to burn a New Zealand flag, even nearby a major Anzac Day commemoration... More

Alastair Thompson: EDITORIAL: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

National Leader Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next NZ Govt following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens and Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. But more importantly - in the last two weeks since the poll - MMP has not really functioning as it is supposed to. Chris Luxon is not yet the "Incoming Prime Minister" he is just the Leader of the National Party until Luxon can command the confidence of the house... More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

