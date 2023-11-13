Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Forest & Bird Backs Action To Stop Coromandel Conservation Land Mining

Monday, 13 November 2023, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Coromandel-based anti-mining group Ours Not Mines is in the High Court today challenging the Hauraki District Council’s decision to give OceanaGold – a large international mining company – access into nationally significant Coromandel public conservation land for only $1 per year.

Photos and videos of the Wharekirauponga area that is threatened by OceanaGold mining are available here.

“Forest & Bird is proud to stand behind Ours Not Mines and their important efforts to protect the native forests of the Coromandel Peninsula from new mines,” says Nicola Toki, Forest & Bird Chief Executive.

“International research shows that Aotearoa has the dubious honour of being home to one of the highest proportions of threatened species in the world and our wildlife and wild places have suffered devastating losses since people arrived here. More than 75 percent of indigenous reptile, bird, bat, and freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction or are at risk of becoming threatened.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Public conservation land is the last bastion for some of the most unique species in the world, like Archey’s Frog, which is critically endangered and one of the world’s rarest frogs.

“It’s gutting that at a time when people right around the globe have been sharing their love for Aotearoa New Zealand’s birdlife through Forest & Bird’s Bird of the Century competition, that independent, not for profit conservation groups are still having to fight to protect the very places where our threatened birds and wildlife are meant to be safe. Nine of the Bird of the Century species live in the area where the mine is proposed.

“Even before Bird of the Century, New Zealanders have sent a clear signal time and time again: public conservation land is for people and for nature, not for mining. In 2010, I marched with 40,000 kiwis down Queen Street to demand that national parks remain closed for mining. Since then, over 10,000 people have signed a petition demanding a moratorium on new mines on public conservation land, and independent polling commissioned by Forest & Bird last year showed that two-thirds of New Zealanders do not want new mines on their public conservation land.

“Our public conservation lands are a crucial natural asset in terms of biodiversity protection, resilience from floods and drought, carbon sequestration potential and of course how these areas contribute to our international brand. It makes good economic sense for us to protect that brand for our continued access to markets, and to invest in the integrity of the brand, so we’re not seen as greenwashing our country’s image.

“People around the world buy our goods and services because of our environmental credentials and image – why on earth would we jeopardise that for the sake of offshore mining interests?

“Political leaders right now are having to make choices but the choice here is simple. Allow international mining giants to damage the very whenua which underpins our national identity and international brand, and send the profits offshore, or protect our environment, and deliver the leadership needed to develop a strong, future-focused economy centred around our people and our planet,” says Ms Toki.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 