Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Building A Balance Sheet To Support Financial Stability - RBNZ Speech

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 12:43 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Central banks can use their balance sheets to support not just monetary policy, but also financial stability objectives, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says.

In a keynote speech delivered at the UBS Australasia Conference, in Sydney today, Karen Silk, General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, says our balance sheet is “an instrument of policy and not profit.”

Read the speech

The speech focuses on how we can think of the central bank’s balance sheet as a tool for financial stability and outlines some of the recent steps we’ve taken to strengthen our balance sheet for that purpose, particularly around foreign reserves.

Like most central banks, we hold foreign reserves on our balance sheet. This portfolio consists of foreign currency assets, such as overseas government bonds, that can be used to intervene in the foreign exchange market to help support both financial stability and monetary policy objectives.

“This could include intervening in response to periods of market dysfunction or if the level of the exchange rate was at extreme and unjustified levels relative to economic fundamentals,” she says. Dysfunction refers to the market not operating normally and it being difficult to execute trades.

“As a small open economy, the foreign exchange market is very important for New Zealand,” Karen Silk says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In conjunction with Treasury and the Minister of Finance, we determined through the Foreign Reserves Coordination Framework that a higher level of foreign reserves holdings was appropriate.

“We are building towards that now,” she says. This will take many years, to ensure minimal disruption to markets.

“We now have a greater level of pre-positioned financial resources in the form of capital and indemnities, which enable us to intervene in markets to support financial stability if and when needed.”

Disclaimer

This speech is not a Monetary Policy Committee communication and contains no guidance on the future path of monetary policy. You can find the latest views of the MPC in our recently published Monetary Policy Review.

More information

Previous related speeches:

Data:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 