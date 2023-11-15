Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
David Seymour And ACT Are An Increasing Threat To The Vulnerable!

Wednesday, 15 November 2023, 9:40 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life requests that the incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon does not concede to David Seymour in their coalition negotiations, that he be given any responsibility for conducting the review of the contentious End of Life Choice Act 2019, which is to occur in 2024.

Right to Life believes that a genuine review of the EOLC Act will reveal the horrific damage inflicted on our community by this immoral and very dangerous legislation. This euthanasia and assisted suicide legislation violates the 5th commandment of God, Thou shalt not kill.

It violates our human rights and is a crime against humanity. Only a fool says there is no God. We violate His commandments at our peril.

David Seymour MP, leader of ACT and his deputy leader Brooke van Velden MP are both passionate advocates for increasing the number of persons eligible to be put to death, authorised and fully funded by the state, as having lives not worthy of living, This is done under the pretence that it is “health care” provided by the End of Life Choice Act.

ACT support killing disabled and vulnerable patients!

Right to Life warns the community to resist every effort that might be made by ACT, Labour and Greens in the forthcoming law review, which will increase the threat to the lives of the vulnerable in New Zealand, of being killed by their doctor with a lethal injection or assisted in suicide.

David Seymour has disclosed that he wants killing by euthanasia to be available to people not in a terminal condition, but who are suffering illnesses such as Huntington’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis or Motor Neuron disease.

Where will his list of those people eligible for euthanasia end, why not include those with dementia, Alzheimers and Anorexia Nervosa?

He also wants to include advance directives in the law, to allow people to decide they may be euthanased in future, should they require this, and to include people with a disability.

Right to Life believes that there are other changes that will encourage vulnerable patients to accept they have a duty to have a lethal injection or be assisted in suicide.

They will then cease to be a burden on their family and the health service.

The Australian euthanasia experience should be a stark warning of the sinister plans that David Seymour has for our community, when that he is in government and seated at the cabinet table.

The Australian Capital Territory [ACT] euthanasia Bill removes a requirement that the patient is expected to die within 6 months, there will be no minimum life expectancy limit in law.

The age restriction will not be 18 years old but 14 years of age.

Victoria, the first Australian state to legalise euthanasia, does not permit doctors to initiate a conversation about it with patients, but other states do. The ACT bill allows not only doctors, but nurses, social workers and counsellors to raise this topic with their patients first.

When an elderly, vulnerable patient is told by these highly trained professionals that euthanasing (killing) you is the preferred treatment option, is this not coercion of the vulnerable?

David Seymour said with the passing of the EOLC Act there would be an extraordinarily small number of people seeking a lethal injection.

The reality is that since the EOLC Act became law on 7 November 2021, there have been 565 people killed by the state under this law.

If we follow Canada’s example with a death rate of 4% from MAID [Medical Aid in Dying] 2016, we can expect more than 1,500 killed by the state each year.

Is this the society that we want for our children and grandchildren?

Right to Life assures the community that we will vigorously oppose every effort made by David Seymour, ACT and other Political parties to expand the EOLC Act.

