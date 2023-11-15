Free Talk On Fresh Research On Framing Crime, Criminal Justice And Gang Harm

The way we talk about and report on social issues like crime, criminal justice and gangs has an impact on how people understand those issues.

That is why The Workshop have updated our 2020 research on framing crime and justice with a focus on gang harm and are offering a free talk covering the latest insights for journalists and people who report on and communicate about crime, criminal justice and gangs. We're offering two time options for the hour long talk and there will be opportunities for questions and answers.

Reframing Crime and Justice talk 1 - 22 November 10.30 - 11.30am

Reframing Crime and Justice talk 2 - 29 November 5.30 - 6.30pm

In this talk, Marianne Elliott, Co-director of The Workshop, will cover what research and testing shows are ways of writing and talking about crime and criminal justice that work to deepen public understanding, and avoid reinforcing shallow and inaccurate ideas.

She’ll share The Workshop’s most recent work which draws on interviews with experts on gang harm and gangs, reviews of international evidence and includes recommendations on effective ways to deepen public understanding about gangs and gang harm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We don’t report into a neutral space. People come to our reporting with existing beliefs and ideas about the issues. When most people's understanding of an issue is shallow, as is the case with crime, gangs and criminal justice, our reporting is filtered through those shallow understandings, making it hard to have productive public conversations.

This research was funded by three philanthropic organisations: the J R McKenzie Trust, the Borrin Foundation and the Tindall Foundation.

© Scoop Media

