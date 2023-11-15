Record Net Migration Loss Of New Zealand Citizens

There was a record net migration loss of 44,700 New Zealand citizens in the September 2023 year, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

This net migration loss was made up of 26,400 migrant arrivals and 71,200 migrant departures.

"Migrant departures of New Zealand citizens are just under record levels,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. "Based on the latest estimates available, just over half of these departures went to Australia."

The previous record net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 44,400 in the February 2012 year.



Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

