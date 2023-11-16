Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Brynderwyn Closure Would Be A Devastating Blow For Transport Operators And Northland Community

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: National Road Carriers

Waka Kotahi’s recommended closure of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyn Hills for road repairs would be a devastating blow for transport operators serving Northland and the Northland community says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“Many transport operators and businesses are hanging by a thread and a two-month closure of the main arterial at the second busiest time of year would push some to collapse unless they receive Government support,” says Tighe-Umbers. “If it goes ahead it would be yet another serious hit after a triple whammy of pandemic, cyclone and economic slowdown.”

“We understand this work must be done as quickly as possible before the wet season and we want the resilience works to be done once and done right, so the existing road stays open until the new bypass is built. But trucking operators are asking Waka Kotahi to find a better way to get it done without shutting State Highway 1 for another two months.”

He said there is enormous frustration amongst transport operators who have been calling for a bypass for decades now, but the calls have fallen on deaf ears and now they are forced to pay the price.

Tighe-Umbers said NRC’s phones have been running red hot with calls from its road transport operator members who are hugely concerned about the closure. “They are worried about the safety of detour routes, many of which are potholed and not designed for heavy haulage trucks, and they are worried for their livelihoods.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

One of the proposed detours through Dargaville would add 140 kilometres to the return journey between Auckland and Whangarei and drive up the cost to transport goods between Auckland and Whangarei by around 30 per cent. Many customers simply cannot afford to pay that much extra.

“A truck running from Takanini to Whangarei wouldn’t be able to make it back in a single day, as drivers run out of hours and must have a ten-hour break. That means another truck would have to be put on, which isn’t always possible, and leads to yet more cost.”

A report commissioned by Northland Inc calculated that the 58 days of closure earlier this year cost $62 million in additional transport costs.

Tighe-Umbers says in the event of a closure NRC will work closely with Waka Kotahi on developing safe and as efficient as possible detour routes for heavy freight vehicles.

He says NRC would call for the re-establishment of a resilience relief fund to enable vulnerable Northland businesses to claim support from for transport and other cost increases.

“We are now seeing a real-world example of the pain and harm caused by under investing in our infrastructure – real people end up paying the price in jobs, livelihoods and mental health.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 